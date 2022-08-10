Tsebo Facilities Solutions partners with Pragma

Tsebo Facilities Solutions has taken steps to disrupt the way in which facilities management services are offered in Africa by implementing a specialised enterprise asset management software and application suite, through collaboration with smart enterprise asset management vendor Pragma.

Pragma’s On Key software application will provide Tsebo with data at a granular level for each facility they manage, assisting Tsebo to keep costs under control and extend the lifespan of assets.

“We’re excited to partner with a company that have a solid asset management track record, who not only understands our needs, but challenges our processes and supports our business to develop and implement a customised digital solution to take our service delivery to the next level,” says Aubrey Mcelnea, CEO of Tsebo Facilities Management Solutions.

Because Tsebo provides services across a broad range of industries, a one-size fits all solution wasn’t going to work. Pragma needed to provide a system that could keep record of each clients’ asset related risks and statutory compliance requirements, while managing different service level agreements for clients, their contractors and technical staff.

“Tsebo has always sought to use the best technology available to innovate and facilitate service excellence that improves the efficiency and performance of clients’ facilities, while simultaneously reducing costs,” says Tim Walters, Chief CEO of Tsebo Solutions Group.

Pragma assists Tsebo in fulfilling this objective by serving as a partner who is willing to collaborate and constantly improve its technology in support of companies’ best practices in facilities management.

“It is a pleasure to partner with a future-focused client that embraces technology to stay relevant in a fast moving and connected world. This technology ensures that repairs and maintenance are dealt with swiftly without compromising on the overall quality of work. Slick automated processes, enabled by mobile apps, helps to remove traditional red-tape inefficiencies, ensuring that the right work gets done, at the right time and within budget,” says Dirk Janse van Rensburg, MD of On Key Software Solutions.

“An accurate asset register is fundamental to managing a large portfolio of assets and facilities. We must know exactly which assets we are taking care of, where they are located, what their condition is, measure how they are performing and provide accurate predictive risk mitigating reports, ensuring that Tsebo is able to proactively manage the lifecycles of these assets. On Key has powerful reporting capabilities which provides Tsebo with this granularity,” concludes Mcelnea.