WordPress Developer (PHP, Laravel) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based forward-thinking Digital & eCommerce Solutions Provider seeks a talented WordPress Developer to join its Remote team. Your core role will entail leading teams in delivering technical excellence for clients, working with customer-facing roles to design technical solutions, promoting best practices internally and externally, and helping to oversee the successful technical delivery of client projects. The ideal candidate will have expertise across a number of programming languages and frameworks, with a WordPress and WooCommerce focus with at least 5 years’ experience delivering WordPress websites including WordPress coding standard-compliant development using PHP, SCSS & JS. You will also require proficiency with React, PWAs, Elasticsearch, Laravel, [URL Removed] Svelte, Task runners, CI/CD and advanced API integrations.

DUTIES:

Lead the development of WordPress and WooCommerce projects.

Build WP plugins and themes.

Scope and estimate work with Client Success Managers and clients.

Present work, ideas and proposed solutions to internal and external stakeholders.

Coach and mentor members of the team.

Problem-solving and test proposed solutions with MVPs and prototypes.

Report on project development activity in team stand-ups and client meetings.

Collaborate with Design and Development Departments to create effective workflows on projects.

Review code and quality check solutions.

Contribute to internal products, and open source projects.

Represent the Agency at industry events and conferences.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years of experience delivering WordPress websites, ideally larger-scale sites in an agency environment, with an understanding of the commercial goals of a web development agency.

WordPress coding standard-compliant development (PHP, SCSS, JS).

WooCommerce implementation and configuration.

Good understanding of Object Oriented Programming (OOP).

Integration development with APIs.

Project and task estimation and budgeting.

Excellent communication skills.

English language – fluent/professional proficiency.

Knowledge on how to write performant and optimised code.

Desirable –

Ability to convert business requirements into technical requirements.

Advanced integrations using APIs and/or GraphQL.

Enterprise-scale development and deployment.

PWA development.

Laravel or other PHP frameworks.

Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel.

