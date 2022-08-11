Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The purpose of this job is to generate tactical and operational financial intelligence products in support of the FIC mandate, including court directed reports upon request, in order to aid criminal investigations, the recovery of proceeds of crime and criminal prosecutions

Key Performance Areas include:

Apply analytical approaches, processes and tools to detect proceeds of crime and specifically instances of money laundering and terror financing.

Interpret information from various systems and records and evaluate information in the context of possible crimes being committed.

Interact / pursue opportunities with external stakeholders / third parties, when required to discuss findings and obtain information.

Conduct analysis of various data sets of standard to medium complexity, and add value to information received to establish if there are reasonable grounds for disclosure to relevant stakeholders.

Conduct financial analysis to ensure creation of relevant intelligence products.

Determine relevance and completeness of information and identify gaps based on experience and judgment.

Contextualise information according to clientsâ€™ needs and prepare relevant reports, including the creation of charts and graphics, to explain findings in matters where there is a suspicion of proceeds of crime, money laundering or terrorist financing.

Interpret the needs of clients to ensure product output which may inform decision making.

Generate integrated quality assured products, which are timeous and relevant.

Provide technical input in improving the understanding and knowledge of factors that allow, promote and deter money laundering and terror financing.

Plan and manage tasking and output under supervision.

Assist relevant stakeholders through active involvement in joint operations and assist with technical support in instances of priority coordinated team projects.

Prepare basic court-directed documentation and provide factual testimony in a court of law whenever required.

Update records and compile statistics related to all tasking.

Provide input to assist in updating relevant data bases to support/enhance data analysis and improve data mining.

Â

Education, Skills and Experience

Relevant degree and at least 3 years relevant experience;

Working experience in any of the following relevant fields: Intelligence, Law,Law Enforcement, and Accountancy

Sound knowledge in any of the following fields is preferable: financial and information analysis, intelligence, investigations Â or forensic accounting .

Demonstrated understanding of the laws governingÂ the â€œcombating of proceeds of crimeâ€ as well as the anti-money laundering / TF regime

Microsoft office suite and Excel Â skill and knowledge is a prerequisite.

Working knowledge of data analysis applications, tools, and systems will be an advantage.

Anti-money laundering training and honors / masters degrees will be an added advantage.Â Â

Learn more/Apply for this position