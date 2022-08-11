Insurance industry concern is seeking a BI Analyst to assist in developing, testing, designing, implementation, training of all reports within the organization and partners
Requirements:
- Matric Certificate – essential
- Mathematics as a subject in Matric with more than 50% achieved
- At least 3 years reporting experience
- At least 2 years reporting experience using Business intelligence Reporting Tool
- Strong Excel Skills – Essential
- Business intelligence Reporting Tool certificate (Qlikview, Microsoft Power BI, QlikSense) – Essential
- T-Sql Moderate– Essential
- Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- BI Analyst
- Reporting tools
- Short Term Insurance