BI Analyst

Insurance industry concern is seeking a BI Analyst to assist in developing, testing, designing, implementation, training of all reports within the organization and partners

Requirements:

Matric Certificate – essential

Mathematics as a subject in Matric with more than 50% achieved

At least 3 years reporting experience

At least 2 years reporting experience using Business intelligence Reporting Tool

Strong Excel Skills – Essential

Business intelligence Reporting Tool certificate (Qlikview, Microsoft Power BI, QlikSense) – Essential

T-Sql Moderate– Essential

Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential

Desired Skills:

BI Analyst

Reporting tools

Short Term Insurance

