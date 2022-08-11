BI Analyst (CH825) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for BI Analysts to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch).

The purpose of these role is to utilize Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.

Qualifications

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)
  • Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Nice to have:

  • Experience in the area of Credit

Technological skills:

Minimum:

  • Advanced Excel or Power BI (for Visualisation)
  • SQL or SAS for Database Work (Queries, join tables etc.)
  • Advanced Word

Ideal/Nice to have

  • Visual Basic
  • QlikView
  • AWS Quick Sight / Any visualisation tool

Other Skills:

  • Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
  • Financial systems & procedures
  • Database design principle
  • Knowledge and understanding of the Operational environment

Key Tasks and Accountabilities

  • Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area
  • Delivery Business requirements
    • Translate business needs into data analysis and provide insights to steer decision making of the business.
    • Ensure the business requirement is documented appropriately to the correct standard.
    • Include projected timelines to address business need.
    • Discuss business requirement and timelines with Analytics Manager to prioritise tasks.
    • Prepare formal communication / feedback to stakeholders on developed report or requested analysis timeously and in an understandable format.
    • Responsible to review and provide feedback on data insights generated by team members.
  • Deliver Data Insights
    • Development of new report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.
    • Maintenance and enhancement of existing report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.
    • Distribution of report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights to clients.
    • Ensure report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights produced conform to the Data Analytics Life Cycle.
  • Stakeholder Engagement
    • This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions
  • Quality Assurance
    • Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank
  • Level of Complexity
    • Level of Analysis is very complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.
  • Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes
    • Adhere to agreed housekeeping principles on internal folders and databases.
    • Ensure regular reviews and clean-ups of own work.
    • Adhere to analytics best practice to ensure continuity in all tasks.
    • Assist with the establishment of processes to ensure effective resolution of all

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Reporting Skills
  • Presentation Skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Creating and innovating
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks
  • Achieving personal work goals and objectives
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Writing and Reporting

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

