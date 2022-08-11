BI Analyst (CH825) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for BI Analysts to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch).
The purpose of these role is to utilize Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)
- Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
Nice to have:
- Experience in the area of Credit
Technological skills:
Minimum:
- Advanced Excel or Power BI (for Visualisation)
- SQL or SAS for Database Work (Queries, join tables etc.)
- Advanced Word
Ideal/Nice to have
- Visual Basic
- QlikView
- AWS Quick Sight / Any visualisation tool
Other Skills:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principle
- Knowledge and understanding of the Operational environment
Key Tasks and Accountabilities
- Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area
- Delivery Business requirements
- Translate business needs into data analysis and provide insights to steer decision making of the business.
- Ensure the business requirement is documented appropriately to the correct standard.
- Include projected timelines to address business need.
- Discuss business requirement and timelines with Analytics Manager to prioritise tasks.
- Prepare formal communication / feedback to stakeholders on developed report or requested analysis timeously and in an understandable format.
- Responsible to review and provide feedback on data insights generated by team members.
- Deliver Data Insights
- Development of new report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.
- Maintenance and enhancement of existing report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.
- Distribution of report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights to clients.
- Ensure report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights produced conform to the Data Analytics Life Cycle.
- Stakeholder Engagement
- This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions
- Quality Assurance
- Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank
- Level of Complexity
- Level of Analysis is very complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.
- Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes
- Adhere to agreed housekeeping principles on internal folders and databases.
- Ensure regular reviews and clean-ups of own work.
- Adhere to analytics best practice to ensure continuity in all tasks.
- Assist with the establishment of processes to ensure effective resolution of all
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Reporting Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Creating and innovating
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
- Deciding and initiating action
- Persuading and Influencing
- Learning and Researching
- Writing and Reporting
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
