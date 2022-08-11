BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Insurance industry concern is seeking a BI Analyst to assist in developing, testing, designing, implementation, training of all reports within the organization and partners
Requirements:

  • Matric Certificate – essential

  • Mathematics as a subject in Matric with more than 50% achieved

  • At least 3 years reporting experience

  • At least 2 years reporting experience using Business intelligence Reporting Tool

  • Strong Excel Skills – Essential

  • Business intelligence Reporting Tool certificate (Qlikview, Microsoft Power BI, QlikSense) – Essential

  • T-Sql Moderate– Essential

  • Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential

Desired Skills:

  • BI Analyst
  • Reporting tools
  • Short Term Insurance

