BI Developer – Gauteng Bryanbrink

Hybrid role – 50/50 work from home

About the Role:

The BI Developer will be required to develop according to any new requirements while at the same time ensure that the current BI platform remains stable and reliable and all data assets that are provided to both external and internal clients are accurate, complete and available to meet our businesses growing demand.

Develop, troubleshoot and maintaining Tabular models.

Plan, Design, Implement & Maintain Scalable BI solutions (on prem and cloud) by combining multiple data sources. Ensuring ongoing improvement of BI data pipeline curation processes.

Developing Microsoft SSIS ETL Packages.

Writing DAX and performance tuning of Tabular models.

Recommend different ways to constantly improve data reliability and quality.

Continually align the BI platform in accordance with industry practices/standards.

Experience & Skills:

Must have 3 to 5 years work experience in Data Warehousing/BI projects on Microsoft Platform.

Experience with Microsoft Server, Visual studio, SQL Data tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, T-SQL, DAX)

Should have strong hands-on experience in, SQL Server Analytic Services (SSAS) developing Tabular models

Experience using Cloud Tools (GCP / Azure)(advantageous)

Azure DevOps (advantageous)

Python & R skills (advantageous)

Balance, Curate own data management processes.

Understands different data models, normalized, denormalized, star and snowflake models.

Ability to communicate effectively via multiple channels (verbal, written, etc.) with technical and non-technical staff.

Desired Skills:

BI Development

Data Warehousing

Microsoft Platform

Microsoft Server

SQL Data Tools

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

T-SQL

Dax

SQL Server Analytic Services

Tabular

Cloud Tools

GCP

Azure

Python

R

Data Management

Data Visualisation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial and Healthcare Services provider

Learn more/Apply for this position