Business Intelligence Analyst

Global pharmaceutical company is looking for a minimum of 3 years experience working in or with BI teams.

Degree / Diploma in Marketing / Business Analysis / Business Science

Pharmaceutical industry experience essential

Experience in data analytics

Understanding of market data and data extraction and transformation methodologies

SQL & database management experience

Strong interest in predictive analytics

Solid experience in using and developing in QlikView, Qliksense and Power BI

Advanced MS Excel

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business Intelligence

Pharmaceutical

SQL

Qliksense

Qlik View

Power BI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position