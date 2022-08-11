Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Aug 11, 2022

  • Analyse business systems support tickets, and troubleshoot problems reported by internal customers
  • Participate in ad hoc internal customer calls when required
  • Identify ways in which the support team and procedures can be improved
  • Support with systems administration functions and projects
  • Perform daily system health checks
  • Provide technical end user support, monitor the system, respond to queries, resolve and escalate issues

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Business systems
  • ERP Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A leader in the Telecommunication sector is looking for an innovative candidate to assume the role of a Business Systems Support Analyst in Stellensbosch

