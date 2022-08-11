Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Analyse business systems support tickets, and troubleshoot problems reported by internal customers

Participate in ad hoc internal customer calls when required

Identify ways in which the support team and procedures can be improved

Support with systems administration functions and projects

Perform daily system health checks

Provide technical end user support, monitor the system, respond to queries, resolve and escalate issues

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Business systems

ERP Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A leader in the Telecommunication sector is looking for an innovative candidate to assume the role of a Business Systems Support Analyst in Stellensbosch

