Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

- Analyse business systems support tickets, and troubleshoot problems reported by internal customers
- Participate in ad hoc internal customer calls when required
- Identify ways in which the support team and procedures can be improved
- Support with systems administration functions and projects
- Perform daily system health checks
- Provide technical end user support, monitor the system, respond to queries, resolve and escalate issues
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Business systems
- ERP Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A leader in the Telecommunication sector is looking for an innovative candidate to assume the role of a Business Systems Support Analyst in Stellensbosch