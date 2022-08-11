Data Analyst

In this role, you will be responsible for the following:

1. Create and take ownership of enterprise-wide reporting framework and capabilities

Build and maintain core reporting framework, building visualizations and models which will improve the running

of the business

Initiating and managing reporting tool enhancements inclusive of the development of process improvement

opportunities to simplify and improve reporting analytics for line managers

Consult and collaborate with broader stakeholders in other business functions to identify related reporting and

data needs

Build dashboards and visualization based on business requests

Support the wider team by providing coaching, development and provide technical system support

Ensure data integrity is achieved through process improvement and audit activities

2. Extract, analyze, collate and communicate data from various sources into actionable insights

Provide insightful analysis, commentary, and recommendations to key stakeholders

use your data modelling and analytics skills to optimize stakeholder understanding of the business,

deliver insights and analysis which seek to reduce risk and costs or improve overall efficiencies across

business units

Manage the process of updating reporting packs for stakeholders

Identification of trends and associated insight commentary of performance data to inform the business and

assist with decision making

You will also be involved in creating models and providing analysis which will seeks to extend market share

whilst improving end user experience

Be the face of the data analytics team and partner to business

Competencies Required – Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Ability to work autonomously and independently but communicate and consult with internal stakeholders.

Ability to build strong and positive relationships with stakeholders, consultants and advisors

Strong business acumen and insight into operational management

Excellent negotiation and influencing skills.

Ability to manage and priorities a number of key tasks at any one time within defined deadlines.

Highly developed problem-solving skills.

High level of professionalism, honesty and integrity.

You will also bring good communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex analytical concepts

to people from non-technical teams, and most importantly a strong interest in the business impact of your work.

Keen interest to learn new technologies and methodologies

Quality output and attention to detail

Technical Skills

Advanced analytical, problem solving and research skills

Previous experience and demonstrated capability in managing multiple systems and analytic output

Advanced Excel skills and experience in utilizing multiple systems

Knowledge of relational databases

Previous use of visualization tools and capability to translate data into infographics

Knowledge and experience working with data warehousing

Extensive experience using SQL plus commercial experience with at least one of the following technologies:

Tableau/Power BI, Alteryx/Talend and R/Python.

Experience with cloud platforms e.g., Azure, GCP, Databricks or Snowflake will also be viewed favorably.

Proven record of advanced working experience within the Microsoft Suite of products (particularly Microsoft Outlook,

Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Project).

Minimum Requirements

Solid commercial experience (5years minimum) as a Data Analyst (or similar) coupled with a tertiary education degree from a recognized institution in a relevant field (e.g., computer science, applied statistics or a related quantitative discipline) and enjoy working in a fast-paced, agile environment full of complex technical and business challenges.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

azure

GCP

Databricks

snowflake

Microsoft Outlook

computer science

SQL

POWER BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client who specializes in the management of student accommodation, based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to employ a Data Intelligence Analyst

