Data Analyst – Senior – Data & Insights at Imperial Logistics – Gauteng Johannesburg

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]
- Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.
- Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.
- Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.
Job Function
The delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient & high-quality data analytics solutions and professional services that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.
Key performance areas
Support:
- The team to achieve joint targets and deliverables
- Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling
- Mitigation plans are in place for work items that are not going to be delivered according to the estimated timeline
- Insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial
People & Culture:
- Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team
- Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives
- Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives
Process and delivery:
- Reliably deliver on your sprint backlog
- Ensure efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion of work against estimates as per sprint plan
- Ensure quality of deliverables.
- Ensure processes & tooling are used effectively
Technology and standards:
- Define, document and communicate design patterns
- Ensure the definition, documentation and communication of solution designs before implementation
- Ensure as-built documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy
- Ensure that work is completed against the agreed Definition of Done
- Ensure the WIKI is updated for content correctness and structure
- Adhere to source code management practices
- Adhere to quality assurance practices
Adhere to:
- All corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements
Qualifications required:
- Relevant BSc, BCom, BEng
Skills and experience required:
- 7+ years in Business Intelligence/Data Analytics/Data Science/Modelling/Statistics
- Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)
- Working knowledge of Business Intelligence principles & best practices
Behavioural Competencies:
- Client centricity
- Improvement orientation
- Interpersonal effectiveness
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Adhering to Principles and Values
Technical Competencies:
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong communication skills
- Strong relationship building skills
- Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills
- Knowledge of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.
- Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.
- Knowledge of machine learning algorithms
Equity statement
Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.
