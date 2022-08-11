Data Analyst Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 11, 2022

Work from home opportunity

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE

  • Looking for a qualified and experienced Data Translator/Data Analyst to assist in operational and analytical needs.
  • The Data Translator/Analyst will work alongside the rest of the team to provide data-related support, data investigation, and data reporting by troubleshooting, investigating, and resolving data anomalies and issues.
  • Need to be very TECH Savvy, expert on Data when it comes to understanding business and data.

This is a great position for someone who wants to get their hands dirty and has a knack for tackling complex business questions.

Technologies Required:

  • Power BI
  • MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)
  • Azure Data and Analytics tech stack

Experience & Skills

  • Perform extensive data validation/quality assurance analysis within large datasets.
  • Ability to organise and lead meetings with business and operational data owners.
  • Coordinate and communicate between business users, balancing requirements and resources to solve business problems.
  • Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues.
  • Ability to build, tabular and/or visualise reports as needed in Power BI.
  • Work closely with engineering and operations to document business processes.
  • Work independently and with team members to understand database structures and business processes.
  • Identify opportunities to improve data and business processes.
  • Help form data management and governance processes within the team.
  • Help in standardising business data requirements and company measures.
  • Assisting in providing insights at the speed of business whilst still ensuring data integrity and reporting accuracy.

Qualifications:

  • BSC Computer Science Degree / Business Information systems or relevant to Data Engineering / Data Analysis Qualification.
  • Certifications: (Advantageous)
  • Azure Cloud Certification OR AWS
  • Big Data engineer or similar Certification
  • Data Analysis or similar Certification

Desired Skills:

  • PowerBI
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Specialist
  • MS Data Stack
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • SQL Server
  • Azure Data
  • Analytics tech stack
  • Azure Data Tech Stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client – Consulting Services – DATA

