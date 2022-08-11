Data Analyst Specialist

Work from home opportunity

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE

Looking for a qualified and experienced Data Translator/Data Analyst to assist in operational and analytical needs.

The Data Translator/Analyst will work alongside the rest of the team to provide data-related support, data investigation, and data reporting by troubleshooting, investigating, and resolving data anomalies and issues.

Need to be very TECH Savvy, expert on Data when it comes to understanding business and data.

This is a great position for someone who wants to get their hands dirty and has a knack for tackling complex business questions.

Technologies Required:

Power BI

MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)

Azure Data and Analytics tech stack

Experience & Skills

Perform extensive data validation/quality assurance analysis within large datasets.

Ability to organise and lead meetings with business and operational data owners.

Coordinate and communicate between business users, balancing requirements and resources to solve business problems.

Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues.

Ability to build, tabular and/or visualise reports as needed in Power BI.

Work closely with engineering and operations to document business processes.

Work independently and with team members to understand database structures and business processes.

Identify opportunities to improve data and business processes.

Help form data management and governance processes within the team.

Help in standardising business data requirements and company measures.

Assisting in providing insights at the speed of business whilst still ensuring data integrity and reporting accuracy.

Qualifications:

BSC Computer Science Degree / Business Information systems or relevant to Data Engineering / Data Analysis Qualification.

Certifications: (Advantageous)

Azure Cloud Certification OR AWS

Big Data engineer or similar Certification

Data Analysis or similar Certification

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Data Analysis

Data Specialist

MS Data Stack

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

SQL Server

Azure Data

Analytics tech stack

Azure Data Tech Stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client – Consulting Services – DATA

