Data Analyst Specialist

Work from home opportunity
JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE
- Looking for a qualified and experienced Data Translator/Data Analyst to assist in operational and analytical needs.
- The Data Translator/Analyst will work alongside the rest of the team to provide data-related support, data investigation, and data reporting by troubleshooting, investigating, and resolving data anomalies and issues.
- Need to be very TECH Savvy, expert on Data when it comes to understanding business and data.
This is a great position for someone who wants to get their hands dirty and has a knack for tackling complex business questions.
Technologies Required:
- Power BI
- MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)
- Azure Data and Analytics tech stack
Experience & Skills
- Perform extensive data validation/quality assurance analysis within large datasets.
- Ability to organise and lead meetings with business and operational data owners.
- Coordinate and communicate between business users, balancing requirements and resources to solve business problems.
- Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues.
- Ability to build, tabular and/or visualise reports as needed in Power BI.
- Work closely with engineering and operations to document business processes.
- Work independently and with team members to understand database structures and business processes.
- Identify opportunities to improve data and business processes.
- Help form data management and governance processes within the team.
- Help in standardising business data requirements and company measures.
- Assisting in providing insights at the speed of business whilst still ensuring data integrity and reporting accuracy.
Qualifications:
- BSC Computer Science Degree / Business Information systems or relevant to Data Engineering / Data Analysis Qualification.
- Certifications: (Advantageous)
- Azure Cloud Certification OR AWS
- Big Data engineer or similar Certification
- Data Analysis or similar Certification
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- Data Analysis
- Data Specialist
- MS Data Stack
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- SQL Server
- Azure Data
- Analytics tech stack
- Azure Data Tech Stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client – Consulting Services – DATA