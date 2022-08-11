Data Engineer at BMW Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you looking to be part of a massive transformation?

Join a company that is going on a journey of transforming into a data driven organization by ingesting data into their Cloud Data Hub and to build data assets on the semantic layer that serve specific business use cases.

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Data Engineer, to join a team that currently utilizes Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes. Boast Flexible working hours and offers Remote / On-site work location flexibility.

Duration:

Fixed Term Contract until 2024

Skills required:

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

PowerShell / Bash

