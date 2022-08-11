Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 11, 2022

We seek an individual who has experience in defining how data is connected to each other and how they are processed and stored inside the system.

Requirements:
Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Information systems or any other Quantitative field.
6 years plus in a Data Engineer role

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

  • Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.
  • Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL database.
  • Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.
  • Experience with cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift etc.
  • Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.
  • Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
  • Strong project management and organizational skills.
Questions to be answered:
Please answer these questions when submitting your CV. If this is not completed your application will automatically be regretted and disregarded:

Question 1:
What is the difference between a logical and physical data model and how each one is been used for?

Question 2:
What does the data model contain?

Question 3:
What is the non-identifying relationship?

Desired Skills:

  • spark
  • kafka
  • SQL database
  • relational SQL
  • azkaban
  • luigi
  • airflow
  • EC2
  • EMR
  • Redshift
  • Data engineer
  • Data analyst
  • BSC computer science
  • BSc Statistics
  • Quantitative
  • Big Data Development
  • Data engineering
  • Big data
  • Amazon Redshift
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Data Modeling
  • Hadoop

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

