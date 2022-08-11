Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

We seek an individual who has experience in defining how data is connected to each other and how they are processed and stored inside the system.
Requirements:
Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Information systems or any other Quantitative field.
6 years plus in a Data Engineer role
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
- Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.
- Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL database.
- Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.
- Experience with cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift etc.
- Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.
- Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
- Strong project management and organizational skills.
Questions to be answered:
Please answer these questions when submitting your CV. If this is not completed your application will automatically be regretted and disregarded:
Question 1:
What is the difference between a logical and physical data model and how each one is been used for?
Question 2:
What does the data model contain?
Question 3:
What is the non-identifying relationship?
Desired Skills:
- spark
- kafka
- SQL database
- relational SQL
- azkaban
- luigi
- airflow
- EC2
- EMR
- Redshift
- Data engineer
- Data analyst
- BSC computer science
- BSc Statistics
- Quantitative
- Big Data Development
- Data engineering
- Big data
- Amazon Redshift
- Big Data Analytics
- Data Modeling
- Hadoop
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree