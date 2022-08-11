Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

We seek an individual who has experience in defining how data is connected to each other and how they are processed and stored inside the system.

Requirements:

Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Information systems or any other Quantitative field.

6 years plus in a Data Engineer role

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.

Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL database.

Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.

Experience with cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift etc.

Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.

Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.

Strong project management and organizational skills.

Questions to be answered:

Please answer these questions when submitting your CV. If this is not completed your application will automatically be regretted and disregarded:

Question 1:

What is the difference between a logical and physical data model and how each one is been used for?

Question 2:

What does the data model contain?

Question 3:

What is the non-identifying relationship?

Desired Skills:

spark

kafka

SQL database

relational SQL

azkaban

luigi

airflow

EC2

EMR

Redshift

Data engineer

Data analyst

BSC computer science

BSc Statistics

Quantitative

Big Data Development

Data engineering

Big data

Amazon Redshift

Big Data Analytics

Data Modeling

Hadoop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

