Data Scientist (Data & Insights) at Imperial

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

The delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient & high-quality data analytics solutions and professional services that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.

Key performance areas:

Support:

The team to achieve joint targets and deliverables

Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling

Mitigation plans are in place for work items that are not going to be delivered according to the estimated timeline

Insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial

People & Culture:

Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives

Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives

Process and delivery:

Reliably deliver on your sprint backlog

Ensure efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion of work against estimates as per sprint plan

Ensure quality of deliverables.

Ensure processes & tooling are used effectively

Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts

Look for opportunities to use insights/datasets/code/models across other functions in the organisation.

Technology and standards:

Define, document, and communicate design patterns

Ensure the definition, documentation, and communication of solution designs before implementation

Ensure as-built documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy

Ensure that work is completed against the agreed Definition of Done

Ensure the WIKI is updated for content correctness and structure

Adhere to source code management practices

Adhere to quality assurance practices

Adhere to:

All corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements

Qualifications required:

Relevant BSc, BCom, BEng (Essential/Minimum)

Skills and experience required:

5+ years in Business Intelligence/Data Analytics/Data Science/Modelling/Statistics

Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence principles & best practices

Experience working with and creating data architectures.

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks.

Technical Competencies:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication skills

Strong relationship building skills

Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills

Knowledge of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.

Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario analysis, modelling, clustering, decision trees, neural networks, etc.

A high level of mathematical ability

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods

