Functional Test Analyst

One of the biggest names in HR consulting is seeking a Functional Test Analyst to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Bachelors Degree

ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

Experience in test case management tools

Minimum experience Required:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in test analysis

A proven record of experience working with computer software

Knowledge of software development

Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills

Experience in test techniques and programming

Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail

Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines

Strong communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively

Good time management

Knowledge of testing methodologies such as:

o Acceptance Testing

o Beta Testing

o Black-box Testing

o Component Testing

o Confirmation Testing

o Negative Testing

o Regression Testing

o Retrospective Meeting

o Test Case

o Test Condition

Responsibilities:

Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used

Planning and prioritizing testing activities

Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application

Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes

Pointing out problem areas

Troubleshooting automation software issues

Creating test plans and cases

Preparing detailed test reports

Prioritizing and executing tests

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

Functional Testing

Acceptance Testing

Beta Testing

Black Box Testing

Negative testing

Confirmation Testing

Regression Testing

Test Case

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position