Functional Test Analyst

Aug 11, 2022

One of the biggest names in HR consulting is seeking a Functional Test Analyst to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Bachelors Degree
  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)
  • Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
  • Experience in test case management tools

Minimum experience Required:

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in test analysis
  • A proven record of experience working with computer software
  • Knowledge of software development
  • Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills
  • Experience in test techniques and programming
  • Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines
  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability to work collaboratively
  • Good time management
  • Knowledge of testing methodologies such as:

o Acceptance Testing

o Beta Testing

o Black-box Testing

o Component Testing

o Confirmation Testing

o Negative Testing

o Regression Testing

o Retrospective Meeting

o Test Case

o Test Condition

Responsibilities:

  • Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used
  • Planning and prioritizing testing activities
  • Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application
  • Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes
  • Pointing out problem areas
  • Troubleshooting automation software issues
  • Creating test plans and cases
  • Preparing detailed test reports
  • Prioritizing and executing tests

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

