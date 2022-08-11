Functional Test Analyst – Gauteng Rosebank

One of the biggest names in HR consulting is seeking a Functional Test Analyst to join their fantastic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Bachelors Degree
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
- Experience in test case management tools
Minimum experience Required:
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in test analysis
- A proven record of experience working with computer software
- Knowledge of software development
- Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills
- Experience in test techniques and programming
- Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail
- Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to work collaboratively
- Good time management
- Knowledge of testing methodologies such as:
o Acceptance Testing
o Beta Testing
o Black-box Testing
o Component Testing
o Confirmation Testing
o Negative Testing
o Regression Testing
o Retrospective Meeting
o Test Case
o Test Condition
Responsibilities:
- Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used
- Planning and prioritizing testing activities
- Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application
- Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes
- Pointing out problem areas
- Troubleshooting automation software issues
- Creating test plans and cases
- Preparing detailed test reports
- Prioritizing and executing tests
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- Functional Testing
- Acceptance Testing
- Beta Testing
- Black Box Testing
- Negative testing
- Confirmation Testing
- Regression Testing
- Test Case
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree