IM Project Manager – Gauteng Rosebank

Responsibilities

Identify the project approach for successful project completion.

Assist in defining objectives for the project.

Plan and define project objectives, milestones, and deliverables.

Work jointly with business and the project team to define information requirements and operational needs, questions of system intent, output requirements, input data acquisition, internal checks and controls, and conformance with other standards.

Develop estimates of project costs, time, schedules, and manpower requirements.

Develop project plans and schedules.

Work with business to identify project participants and team members.

Manage project execution through project management standards and best practices.

Manage the team process of project implementation teams to ensure complete involvement and cooperation towards the successful completion of the project.

Control the use of resources within a pre-specified budget to expedite project work completion through efficient coordination of activities; allocate resources and initiate action in emergencies and unforeseen events within budgetary constraints.

Manage external vendors for project execution according to the proposal.

Identify solutions to project-related issues to ensure project continuity and adherence to project schedule and budget.

Advise, defend, and negotiate with superiors or peers for/against a course of action.

Manage RAIDS log.

Oversee the testing of a system for correct functioning by critically examining information for accuracy, ruling on questions of procedure as applied to projects, and maintaining detailed records of the process.

Understand project objectives, technical implications, and relationships with other technical projects to facilitate project decision-making.

Ensure project deliverables are within the requisite parameters (quality, time, and cost).

Experience:

Three (3) years working experience as information systems project manager planning, designing, developing, and implementing enterprise level information systems and projects.

Demonstrated ability to handle multiple workstreams and priorities

Desired Skills:

Azure

cloud

office 365

LAN

WAN

Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

