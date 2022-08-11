Intermediate Data Analyst – Gauteng

We are looking for an Intermediate Data Analyst for our client that is based in Johannesburg. The ideal candidate must have solid experience in Google Analytics 360, 360 Martech, Google DataStudio, The Google Cloud Platform (GCP), BigQuery, MySQL Workbench and Cosmos Database.

6 Months Contract

Onsite – Parktown, Johannesburg

We are looking for an Intermediate Data Analyst for our client that is based in Johannesburg. The ideal candidate must have solid experience in Google Analytics 360, 360 Martech, Google DataStudio, The Google Cloud Platform (GCP), BigQuery, MySQL Workbench and Cosmos Database.

6 Months Contract

Onsite – Parktown, Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Google Analytics 360

360 Martech

Google DataStudio

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

BigQuery

MySQL Workbench

Cosmos Database

Learn more/Apply for this position