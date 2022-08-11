Junior – Mid C++ Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you live to code, then a growing global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next Junior – Mid C++ Developer. Working in an Agile environment, you will be involved in stand-ups, sprints, spikes, code reviews and testing & releasing new features. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or similar & at least 1+ years coding experience, C++ either at enterprise or academic level. It would be preferable for you to have an understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes, be familiar with templating in C++ (WTL, STL, ATL) as well as MFC and tech skills in GIT, SQL, MongoDB, Jira, Baboo, Octopus, jQuery, Backbone, AngularJS, Grunt / Gulp, .NET framework, ASP.Net, JSON, Swagger, Selenium, Mocha, amongst others.

DUTIES:

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small Development team taking on new features, spikes, and bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Code reviews.

Deliver stable code.

Maintain existing code base, and if need be, creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Work in cross-functional teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 1+ years’ developing Object-Oriented code.

Any experience in C++ at either an enterprise or academic level.

A passion for learning and a specific willingness to learn C++ if not already proficient.

GIT.

Migration of legacy systems.

MS SQL, MongoDB, JIRA, Bamboo, Octopus, jQuery, Backbone, CreateJS, Compass/Sass.

AngularJS, Grunt/Gulp, .NET framework, ASP.Net, JSON, Swagger.

Responsive design, progressive web apps.

Test frameworks such as Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer, or similar.

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Containerization (Docker).

Experience in developing monolithic applications as well as microservices.

Knowledge of low-level threading primitives and real-time environments.

Applicant must be able to demonstrate sufficient programming and problem-solving skills.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Desired Skills –

Strong programming and logical thinking skills.

Good understanding of memory management in non-garbage collected environments.

Understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes.

Familiarity with templating in C++ (WTL, STL, ATL) as well as MFC.

Familiarity with system call wrapper library functions.

Knowledge of writing native modules for high-level languages such as Node.js.

High-performance servers and scalable architecture design

Good understanding of TCP/IP, NATS, SocketIO, ZMQ or any other messaging protocols.

Full Software Development lifecycle experience.

Comfortable with using Visual Studio IDE.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for coding and enthusiasm to learn.

A willingness to learn new and old tech.

Able to work under pressure.

Ability to coach and mentor other developers.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Attention to detail.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Mid

C

Learn more/Apply for this position