Mid-Level Software Engineer (Java/Node.js) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Westlake

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT local & global Digital Health projects of a fast-paced eHealth company seeking the coding talents of a critical thinking & highly technical Mid-Level Software Engineer. Joining a vibrant business and technical team, you will help deliver an effective health information system and integrated health architecture on several exciting projects. The ideal candidate must have a suitable tertiary qualification with at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar role with various technologies in production enterprise environments with proficiency in Java or Node.js, Docker (Docker Swarm in addition would be a plus), Linux including Bash scripting, Agile and SQL.

DUTIES:

Take ownership of the software deliverables and work unsupervised by other Senior Developers.

Ensure features are produced to the highest possible quality.

Responsible for Risk Management of the overall software product.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Mid-Level Software Engineer having worked with various technologies in production enterprise environments and relevant education for this role.

Excellent coding skills and a solid understanding of web technologies and protocols.

Experience with Java or Node.js.

Experience with Docker (knowledge of Docker Swarm would be a plus).

Linux (including Bash script coding).

Use of Agile development practices.

Expertise in SQL.

Beneficial –

Experience in the Public Health sector.

Have a good understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

Interest in DevOps.

Ansible.

Terraform.

Golang.

TypeScript.

React.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to think critically, resolve problems, and eager to explore new tech stacks and tools.

COMMENTS:

