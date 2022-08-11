Project Manager (Civil Society) WRHI (Gophelega) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Main purpose of the job:

To drive the development and implementation of Civil Society project/s

Location:

Tshwane and Ekurhuleni – Gauteng

Key performance areas:

Identify relevant civil society stakeholders, develop, and effectively manage relationships with DoH, Municipalities, Local Aids Council, Community Structures, donors, and partners

Assess the project activities, M&E data, and external developments within the field to improve outputs on an ongoing basis

Serve as a middle management representative of the Care and Treatment (C&T) Tshwane and Ekurhuleni program on civil society external forums/working groups in Gauteng Province

Develop/Review the work plan and other strategic project documents for the effective implementation of the project

Develop project tools such as SOPs, informed consents, participant/beneficiary information materials, technical guidelines, best practice documents, and other documents as required

Coordinate program activities with external agencies such as public health, NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring, and auditing agencies, and others as necessary

Conduct training on project processes and activities

Communicate, promote, and support the implementation of Wits RHI C&T strategy at DOH, Municipal, and Community implementation levels

Support Wits RHI Programmes in the engagement of civil society for the implementation of Donor Funded Programmes to be in line with the DOH priorities

Contribute to the achievement of Wits RHI’s corporate goals and objectives

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with the line manager, and other technical teams

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Work closely with the district and subdistrict team to document and respond to issues arising from the civil society

Report accurate data of activities undertaken according to reporting timelines

Compile monthly and quarterly work schedules consistent with the implemented plans

Compile monthly and quarterly reports to the RHI management and donors as and when required

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Development Studies, Social Science, Public Health, Education, Management, or related fields

At least 3 – 5 Years of experience working in the Health Sector

Experience with PEPFAR-funded projects will be an added advantage

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

Project management skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Required minimum work experience:

Experience within DoH/a donor-funded public health or private health care program with 3 years at the management level

Demonstrated role in strengthening coordination and facilitating project implementation at the district level including sub-districts’ understanding of the civil society sector and experience in working with government departments at all three levels of government

Stakeholder engagement and management

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Good interpersonal skills and ability to navigate complicated situations, excellent levels of written and verbal English communication skills, ability to communicate in other SA languages, preferably area appropriate

Preference for experience in at least one of the following fields: health systems, capacity building, HIV and TB

Able to maintain confidentiality, tact, and professionalism at all times

Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative, and decision-making in consultation with the line manager

Demands of the job:

Travel and working overtime/over weekends may be required from time to time

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Develop and effectively manage internal and external stakeholders (Relevant Wits RHI Structures, DoH, Municipalities, Local AIDS Councils, community-based structures, donors, and partners at all levels)

The closing date for all applications: 19 August 2022

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

