Project Manager – Gauteng

We’re Hiring!
We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in helping manage various application development/ digital transformation initiatives, Skilled in managing Software Development projects, and Agile/ Scrum experience.
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
#We’re Hiring!
We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in helping manage various application development/ digital transformation initiatives, Skilled in managing Software Development projects, and Agile/ Scrum experience.
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Software Development