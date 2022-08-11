Project Manager (Stakeholder Engagement) FTC (RHI) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To implement sustainable and strategic good participatory practices (GPP) including external stakeholder engagement strategies and activities for Wits RHI projects

Location:

Wits RHI – Research Centre – 7 Esselen Street, Hillbrow – Johannesburg

On the 3rd and 4th Floor

Key performance areas:

Develop, implement and monitor GPP strategies, work plans, and other strategic documents for RHI-selected projects

Coordinate and serve as the primary point person for a regional hub and GPP “Centre of Excellence” at RHI

Develop, coordinate and oversee local, national, and regional stakeholder consultations, including GPP “Think Tanks”

Coordinate and monitor GPP regional training, including curriculum development, use of blended learning (in-person, distance, and online), and oversight of all training logistics and attendee participation

Develop and maintain a stakeholder database, including coordination, stakeholder analysis, and updating of contacts across RHI projects

Work with colleagues to identify needs, and assess the project activities in order to improve GPP outputs on an ongoing basis

Coordinate with project partners, external agencies, and other collaborators as necessary

Coordinate and troubleshoot operational activities

Write project reports for internal and external dissemination on an ongoing basis

Present papers and results to stakeholders

Develop content, such as tools, templates, best practice documents, and other documents, for the virtual Advocacy Institute

Contribute to the development and implementation of social media campaigns, community education and engagement materials, participants’ education, recruitment, and retention materials

Maintain repositories and project calendars, as needed

Contribute to study and project-wide communications resources, such as newsletter articles and training materials

Conduct training associated with the above tools as needed

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information.

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in science, public health, or related field

A valid driver’s license

Proficiency in MS Office

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 3-5 years of relevant experience in stakeholder engagement and advocacy, including stakeholder management, convening stakeholders meetings and conducting training, in public health, reproductive and sexual health, or clinical research environment

Experience working with multi-disciplinary teams and diverse key populations

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

A related postgraduate qualifications will be an advantage

Experience in project management and creative problem-solving skills with a proven track record of meeting milestones and timelines

Self-motivated, adaptable, resourceful

Able to work independently and work collaboratively in large, complex, multi-departmental, cross-functional teams

Strong organizational and communications (both written and verbal) skills, ability to multi-task and pay attention to detail

Excellent MS Office computer skills

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 18 August 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Learn more/Apply for this position