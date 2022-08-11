SAP Project Manager at Intuate Group – Gauteng Rosebank

Completed Grade 12 (Matric)

Bachelors’s Degree in Economics, Accounting, Operations Management, or a related field

(NQF level 7)

Advantageous: Honours Degree in Economics; Accounting, Operations Management, or a related field (NQF Level 8)

Advantageous: Formal qualification in Programme Management, Project Management or

related field

Advantageous: Registration with a relevant professional body

Experience

Minimum 8-10 years of experience in the Supply Chain environment in large multinationals, preferably in a management role

Minimum 6-8 years of experience in the field related to project management, preferably in a Mining environment

SAP / Travel and Expense applications, the experience would be preferable

Experience in corporate separation projects/activities

Experience in dealing with third parties (e.g., consultants, specialists)

Good track record of interfacing with and influencing managers in other functions

Good understanding of mining and/or extractive industries

Responsibilities

The scope of the work includes:

Separation of the end-to-end SC function, including current systems, processes, and people, as well as new inclusions into the client’s SC function from the previous companies Group Shared Services, i.e., Accounts Payable and Vendor Cash Management

Separation of the information management systems that SC is using, i.e., SAP S4, Ariba, Request for Contract (RFC), Masterdata Management, and Material Management module

Separation of the technical and business support services related to the management of the above systems

The consultant will be required to advise SC of possible enhancements and/or optimization opportunities aligned to the supply chain processes, arising during the separation project.

Delivery of the SC separation project within schedule, within budget, and to the agreed quality specifications.

Effectively sets up and manages the scope of the SC separation project. Such scope included the end-to-end SC activities being

Setting up a change management process to manage any required scope changes.

Ensure that the established governance framework for the project is understood and followed. This includes the defined roles and responsibilities and oversight model for the delivery of the SC separation project.

Develop and communicate the operational project plan to relevant stakeholders.

Provide status updates and other feedback as required to the Head of Supply Chain and SC Performance and Governance Manager, and/or during steering committee meetings.

Identify and mitigate any risks that may impact the delivery of the project.

Manage project issues and establish, in conjunction with the SC Performance and Governance Manager, the escalation and communication processes

This scope of work will be refined with the incumbent when the assignment commences.

People & Teams

As and when applicable, establish and manage operational project teams (systems and people) to deliver the SC separation project.

Demonstrate behavior in line with the client’s values, standards, and a professional workplace.

Participate as an effective team member in working collaboratively with the steering committee, SCLT, peers, and relevant others (including other functional teams) to achieve goals for the project.

Contribute to the broader business by working with other leaders and teams in such a way that it optimizes the overall business results and assists in delivering the separation project.

Manage relationships with all key stakeholders (internal and external) to understand and deliver on their requirements and resolve issues optimally to fulfill the scope and requirements set out in the project charter.

Align and enhance stakeholder relationships and involvement.

Resolve conflicts on any process and service delivery issues that involve cost/quality or other trade-offs within the project

Commercial

Plan, manage and control the budget for the SC separation project

Identify any opportunities for improved cost and commercial management and propose applicable action plans.

Drive regular process and quality audits to ensure data quality including implementation of audit findings

Service Delivery Requirements

Successfully implemented TSA separation plan, within the execution plan timelines and budget

Technical Skills

Operations:

Knowledge of project management principles

Sound knowledge of mining operations and processes

Knowledge of project management software and change management processes i.e., Microsoft Projects

Advanced knowledge of business process improvement methodologies including analytical processes and statistical analysis

Proficient knowledge of procurement systems, e.g., Ariba

Proficient knowledge of ERP and data quality management

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP S4

ARIBA

SAP Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

