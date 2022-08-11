SAP Test Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The primary responsibility of the SAP Test Project Manager will be to manage the SAP test team in accordance with the Test Strategy, ensuring adherence to test process and quality assurance on all test artifacts and deliverables. To meet identified business needs, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.

Duties & Responsibilities

Manage and enforce the established test process

Manage the improvement of test quality in terms of test coverage and test results

Leverage the SAP Solution Manager and SAP Test Suite capabilities for test management, work packages, defect management and quality assurance

Manage a group of Test Analysts across various SAP functional streams

Ensuring that SAP test scripts are maintained and managed within Test Toolset

Manage the execution of test scenarios and managing results spanning integration testing (functional, non-functional) and regression testing

Manage User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities as required

Provide full analysis of the results returned and handing over any defects which, upon review, are found to be valid

Own the defects management process

Ensure adherence to the overarching Test team strategy, process & test methodologies

Monitoring and controlling test process quality and results

Management of test execution across both local and remote teams across all testing phases

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degree in Information Technology or Business

5+ years’ experience in Project and Test Management

Significant experience managing SAP S/4 HANA projects

Expert in the use of SAP Activate methodology, SAP Solution Manager and Test Suite, SAP Focus Build

Formal Project Management certification

Formal Test or Quality Assurance certification advantageous

Proven record of excellent performance and successful test project delivery

Proficiency with project management tools used by the enterprise

Experience in the Retail industry

Familiar with international environments, managing diverse remote teams

Experienced working in a matrix organization

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Ability to manage business expectations

Ability to coach and mentor teammates

The position is on 12 month contract

