SAP Test Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The primary responsibility of the SAP Test Project Manager will be to manage the SAP test team in accordance with the Test Strategy, ensuring adherence to test process and quality assurance on all test artifacts and deliverables. To meet identified business needs, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Manage and enforce the established test process
- Manage the improvement of test quality in terms of test coverage and test results
- Leverage the SAP Solution Manager and SAP Test Suite capabilities for test management, work packages, defect management and quality assurance
- Manage a group of Test Analysts across various SAP functional streams
- Ensuring that SAP test scripts are maintained and managed within Test Toolset
- Manage the execution of test scenarios and managing results spanning integration testing (functional, non-functional) and regression testing
- Manage User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities as required
- Provide full analysis of the results returned and handing over any defects which, upon review, are found to be valid
- Own the defects management process
- Ensure adherence to the overarching Test team strategy, process & test methodologies
- Monitoring and controlling test process quality and results
- Management of test execution across both local and remote teams across all testing phases
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Degree in Information Technology or Business
- 5+ years’ experience in Project and Test Management
- Significant experience managing SAP S/4 HANA projects
- Expert in the use of SAP Activate methodology, SAP Solution Manager and Test Suite, SAP Focus Build
- Formal Project Management certification
- Formal Test or Quality Assurance certification advantageous
- Proven record of excellent performance and successful test project delivery
- Proficiency with project management tools used by the enterprise
- Experience in the Retail industry
- Familiar with international environments, managing diverse remote teams
- Experienced working in a matrix organization
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Ability to manage business expectations
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates
The position is on 12 month contract
Desired Skills:
- SAP S4
- SAP Hana
- Project Management
- Test
- Testing
- Teast management
- UAT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree