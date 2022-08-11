Senior Data Quality Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 11, 2022

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or Equivalent
  • A relevant Data Quality Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate) preferred

The following experience and skills are required for this role:

  • 8 – 10 years’ experience in the field of Data Quality Management
  • Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill

  • Quality assurance knowledge and skill

  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

  • Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill

  • Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement strategy knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement legislation and governance, risk & compliance knowledge and skill
  • IT transformation and innovation knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement project management knowledge and skill
  • Release management knowledge and skill
  • Application design and development knowledge and skill
  • Application support and maintenance knowledge and skill
  • Infrastructure design and development knowledge and skill
  • Network design knowledge and skill
  • Systems integration knowledge and skill
  • Systems specialisation knowledge and skill
  • Database administration knowledge and skill
  • IT governance knowledge and skill
  • Collaboration knowledge and skill
  • Service management knowledge and skill
  • Testing knowledge and skill
  • Business intelligence knowledge and skill
  • Operations knowledge and skill
  • IT information storage management knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement information management knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill
  • Capacity and performance management Extensive knowledge of best practices/methodologies in Data Warehousing and Multi-dimensional data modelling (OLAP e.g. ESSBASE or Microsoft Analysis Services), system design and management
  • Extensive knowledge of Business Intelligence Software Familiarity such as MicroStrategy, Pyramid, OBIEE, Microsoft Power BI and Qlikview
  • Extensive knowledge in ETL development and maintenance with SSIS, IBM data stage, Oracle ODI, PL/SQL and T/SQL stored procedures and complex SQL queries
  • Extensive knowledge of the most common RDBMS technologies eg. Oracle, IBM, SQLServer, MySql
  • Experience in deploying and managing Big Data environments g HADOOP, SPARK and NoSQL
  • Extensive knowledge of MDM tools g. Informatica
  • Experience in Data Warehouse Technologies g. Teradata
  • Knowledge of a statistical programming language will be critical. Languages like R, Python, SAS or MATLAB, and a database querying language like SQL
  • Experience with a variety of programming languages including but not limited to JAVA and C #
  • Experience with development using a broad variety of integration techniques, patterns, tools and methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • data
  • quality
  • data specialist
  • quality specialist
  • Data Quality
  • governance
  • risk & compliance
  • project management
  • application design
  • development
  • infrastructure design
  • Testing
  • Business intelligence
  • Microsoft
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • IBM
  • SQLServer
  • MySql
  • Big Data
  • MDM
  • Data Warehouse
  • methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position