Senior Data Quality Specialist

Minimum Qualification Required:
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or Equivalent
- A relevant Data Quality Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate) preferred
The following experience and skills are required for this role:
- 8 – 10 years’ experience in the field of Data Quality Management
- Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
-
Quality assurance knowledge and skill
-
Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
-
Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
- Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement strategy knowledge and skill
- IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement legislation and governance, risk & compliance knowledge and skill
- IT transformation and innovation knowledge and skill
- IT enablement project management knowledge and skill
- Release management knowledge and skill
- Application design and development knowledge and skill
- Application support and maintenance knowledge and skill
- Infrastructure design and development knowledge and skill
- Network design knowledge and skill
- Systems integration knowledge and skill
- Systems specialisation knowledge and skill
- Database administration knowledge and skill
- IT governance knowledge and skill
- Collaboration knowledge and skill
- Service management knowledge and skill
- Testing knowledge and skill
- Business intelligence knowledge and skill
- Operations knowledge and skill
- IT information storage management knowledge and skill
- IT enablement information management knowledge and skill
- IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill
- Capacity and performance management Extensive knowledge of best practices/methodologies in Data Warehousing and Multi-dimensional data modelling (OLAP e.g. ESSBASE or Microsoft Analysis Services), system design and management
- Extensive knowledge of Business Intelligence Software Familiarity such as MicroStrategy, Pyramid, OBIEE, Microsoft Power BI and Qlikview
- Extensive knowledge in ETL development and maintenance with SSIS, IBM data stage, Oracle ODI, PL/SQL and T/SQL stored procedures and complex SQL queries
- Extensive knowledge of the most common RDBMS technologies eg. Oracle, IBM, SQLServer, MySql
- Experience in deploying and managing Big Data environments g HADOOP, SPARK and NoSQL
- Extensive knowledge of MDM tools g. Informatica
- Experience in Data Warehouse Technologies g. Teradata
- Knowledge of a statistical programming language will be critical. Languages like R, Python, SAS or MATLAB, and a database querying language like SQL
- Experience with a variety of programming languages including but not limited to JAVA and C #
- Experience with development using a broad variety of integration techniques, patterns, tools and methodologies
