Senior Developer at Datafin Recruitment

DELIVER effective health information systems and integrated health architecture on several exciting digital and health information systems projects in South Africa and other African countries as your coding expertise as a Senior Developer is sought by a fast-paced eHealth company. The successful candidate must have at least 5 years’ experience working with various technologies in production enterprise environment including experience in the Public Health sector and prior work experience with Electronic Health Record systems. You will also require NoSQL database development, have the ability to run a small project/sub-project (>4-month project) with minimal assistance, can translate tasks/user stories to smaller ones and translate these into basic architectural/framework development patterns & able to apply QA principles to their own work. Any Ansible, Terraform, Golang, TypeScript, React, DevOps and understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Has a minimum of 5 years of experience working with various technologies in production enterprise environments and relevant education for this role.

Experience in the Public Health sector.

Previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.

NoSQL database development.

Is able to run a small project/sub-project (>4-month project) with minimal assistance, to an acceptable level of quality and within the timeframes that he/she is given.

Able to give their Lead timeframes with regards to their own tasks.

Can break down tasks/user stories into smaller tasks by themselves, and then able to translate these tasks to basic architectural/framework development patterns.

The ability to look after at least two Software Developers whilst keeping their tasks on track too.

Has a strong understanding of the technologies he/she is working with, and the ability to convey that knowledge to others.

Able to apply QA principles to their own work i.e., shows an awareness of the quality requirements of their own work. A Senior Developer should not be an employee who consistently produces buggy code (in terms of logic, syntax, resource bugs).

An employee who is able to pass any client interview, the senior prefix must indicate that the person knows what he/she is doing, where client interviews (the majority of which are pretty basic) are easy at a technical level.

Assumes client-facing responsibility and conveys professionalism to the client in respect to their appearance, communication, etiquette, attitude, punctuality and attention to detail.

Gives management and the client the confidence that he/she can handle any technical situation that he/she comes across.

Advantageous Skills & Experience –

Have a good understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

Interest in DevOps.

Ansible.

Terraform.

Golang.

TypeScript.

React.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

