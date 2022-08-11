Senior Systems Engineer (Linux) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Westlake

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions situated in Westlake seeks the technical expertise of a self-driven Senior Systems Engineer (Linux) to join its team. Your core role will be to design, install and configure internal and customer facing servers, networks, devices, and firewalls. You will require 5+ years’ experience in a similar role, have Advanced proficiency with Windows Server (2016/2019) & Linux Servers (preferably Debian-based), experience managing both physical and virtual large server infrastructure across multiple sites and managing VMware Server/ESX, Veeam backup software solutions, Terminal Server installations and Deployments/Rollouts. You also need a solid understanding of LAN/WAN, Exchange 2016, Office 365, Active Directory/LDAP and Microsoft Group Policy design and configuration.

DUTIES:

Administer and support core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware technologies.

Proactively monitor and maintain the overall infrastructure health.

Asist with capacity planning and safeguarding of Group data.

Ensure the infrastructure is kept up to date and patched and protected against vulnerabilities.

Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies, monitoring as well occasional weekend maintenance.

Interact with customers and staff at the technical level, as required.

Mentor / cross train team members on existing and new technologies.

Document best practices and support procedures.

Other duties as assigned or as required by future needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years’ experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position.

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016 / 2019) Operating Systems.

Advanced knowledge of Linux Servers. (Debian based preferable)

Experience in managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual across multiple sites.

Managing –

Deployments/Rollouts

Terminal Server installations

Server virtualization technologies like VMware Server/ESX

Backup software solutions like Veeam A solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking. Microsoft Group Policy design and configuration. Microsoft IIS administration and configuration. Administration of Exchange 2016 / Office 365. Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration. Ability to troubleshoot network issues including back bone infrastructure issues. Ability to troubleshoot VPN issues. LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting (VLANs, IP Subnetting, 802.1Q trunks). Adept at scripting languages like (bash, PowerShell etc).



Advantageous –

Microsoft Certification (MCSE).

Microsoft Azure Certification.

Linux Certified System Administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexible and able to adapt to an Agile rapidly changing environment.

Extremely organised and able to prioritize workload.

Positive, self-motivated individual.

Able to work independently and takes ownership for own work delivery.

Team player, with a sense of humour.

Good communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

