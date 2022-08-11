Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 11, 2022

The core responsibility of a Software Engineer is to design, build and extend high quality applications for the Company Platform. You’ll work closely within a team of fellow developers to bring products to market, leveraging your experience and strong technical knowledge
Project responsibilities

  • Design and create high quality, testable software that meets specifications, follows standards and is easy to maintain.
  • Participate in design discussions to define solutions for complex business requirements.
  • Test and peer review code for technical accuracy, standards, and functional compliance to the design.
  • Work in an agile development environment.
  • Assist with creating project plans, breaking down requirements and estimating tasks.

  • Identify and proposes areas of improvement throughout the software development process

  • At least one scripting language (Perl, Python, Ruby, Go), but willing to learn Perl

  • Object Oriented Analysis and Design
  • JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  • XML, JSON
  • SQL
  • Agile
  • Control Versioning Software (git)
  • Test driven development techniques (TDD)
  • Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills

Advantageous Experience

  • Client / Server architecture
  • Relational database design
  • Web Servers (e.g. IIS, Apache, NGINX)

Desired Skills:

  • Development Of System Software
  • Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Global, reputable organization in JHB is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team

Learn more/Apply for this position