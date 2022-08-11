Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The core responsibility of a Software Engineer is to design, build and extend high quality applications for the Company Platform. You’ll work closely within a team of fellow developers to bring products to market, leveraging your experience and strong technical knowledge
Project responsibilities
- Design and create high quality, testable software that meets specifications, follows standards and is easy to maintain.
- Participate in design discussions to define solutions for complex business requirements.
- Test and peer review code for technical accuracy, standards, and functional compliance to the design.
- Work in an agile development environment.
- Assist with creating project plans, breaking down requirements and estimating tasks.
-
Identify and proposes areas of improvement throughout the software development process
-
At least one scripting language (Perl, Python, Ruby, Go), but willing to learn Perl
- Object Oriented Analysis and Design
- JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- XML, JSON
- SQL
- Agile
- Control Versioning Software (git)
- Test driven development techniques (TDD)
- Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills
Advantageous Experience
- Client / Server architecture
- Relational database design
- Web Servers (e.g. IIS, Apache, NGINX)
Desired Skills:
- Development Of System Software
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Global, reputable organization in JHB is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team