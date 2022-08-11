Software Engineer (Old Mutual Finance) at Old Mutual – Gauteng Johannesburg

OMF Lead Software Engineer

Job Description Summary

Old Mutual Finance is currently seeking to hire a Lead Analyst Programmer. This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Old Mutual Finance Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing, and analyzing software programs.

Job Description

In This Role, You Will Get To:

Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.

Manage the implementation of software solutions.

Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure the quality of delivery as well as provide support.

Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives, and Reviews)

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years experience in Software Design and Programming.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Docker

Java

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)

jQuery

Kubernetes

Maven

Object Databases

Patterns

Relational Databases

SQL

Source Control – Git

Spring Boot

Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

Webservices (Soap and Rest)

XML

Experience in the following will be advantageous

AWS

ANT

Html

XSL

XSL:fo

Desired Skills:

Engineering Software

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who are We?

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 17 countries. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Banking and Lending.

Old Mutual Finance was established in 2008 to provide unsecured lending products and services to the SA market. The business started with a staff complement of 34 and has since grown to over 3000 staff with more than 300 branches nationally. Within our branches, we offer insurance, transactional banking, and lending products as well as servicing.

Why Join Old Mutual?

Enabling our people to be their exceptional best is at the core of what we do. We are rooted in our purpose of Championing Mutually Positive Futures Every Day and believe that a great customer experience is anchored in a great employee experience.

We will provide you with a holistic experience to realise and unleash your potential.

What we Offer:

In partnership with you, we promise to challenge and help you grow in your career through a personalised development plan. We strive to create and expose our people to diverse learning opportunities through formal and informal learning. Most importantly you work in diverse teams made up of enthusiastic people who strive for excellence.

The Opportunity:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Performance Bonus

Company Shares

