Solutions Architect AWS DevOps Java – Semi Remote – R900 PH plus at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury vehicles is available. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry
In this role you will be required to design and build IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level.
They are a dynamic team, and you will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of their solution (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling). To thrive in their team, you will be passionate about solving problems, and hack at something until you have conquered it.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- AWS
- DevOps
- Java, Python, and/or TypeScript
- Document database, preferably MongoDB
- Front end JS framework
Qualification you would need for this role?
- 4+ years solution architecture, including 2+ years AWS solution architecture
- 8+ years software engineering, including 2+ years in Java, TypeScript, or Python
- Business analysis and engineering experience beneficial
Reference Number for this position is GZ55347 which is a long-term contract position offering between R840 and R950 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
