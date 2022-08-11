SQL DBA at Leisure Options

Your task as the SQL Database Administrator would have dual responsibility towards IT Hardware and Software
Education
- Matric + related IT certificate or Diploma
- 3+ years relevant IT and software experience
KPA’s
- Software installation and Maintenance
- Data Management
- Specialised Data Handling
- Database Backup and Recovery
- Security Administration
- User Management
- Network and storage Capacity Planning
- Network and storage Performance Monitoring
- Database Tuning
- Software, hardware and Network Troubleshooting
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SQL Server Database Administration
- Software Installation
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Database Administration
- Backup
- Security Management
- database tuning
- Database security
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.
A first-class employer…
3 Reasons to work for Dream
– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.
– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.
– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident funds
- Incentives
- Office hours