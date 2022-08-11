Systems Analyst – Gauteng

We have an exciting role available for a Systems Analyst with at least 6 years’ experience with a technical mind set to be able to interpret and write technical systems specifications, previous experience of working in a custom development team, no preference for technology though, able to add to systems design and architecture along side client and internal stakeholders

Hybrid work mode – would at some point need to go into the office

If you are up for this exciting challenge, please get in contact.

Desired Skills:

Interpret and Write technical Systems

System Design

Architecture

Integrate

API

UML

