Systems Software Developer at The Focus Group

The position exists to develop, test and document quality enterprise-wide business applications and sub-systems from specification to full release that meet both internal and external customer expectations.

Software Development

· Ensure all project delivery expectations, are met as per the Project Manager’s expectations.

· Ensure that issues impacting delivery expectations are highlighted and fed back to the Project Manager as early as possible to ensure that the impact is minimised.

· Design and implementation of test harnesses to assist in design validation.

· Ensure that all aspects of the development Code of Practice are understood and adhered to.

· Participate in code reviews, sprint reviews, sprint retrospective, sprint planning and stand-up sessions.

Software Support

· Ensure that support is provided to the services and execution teams when required.

· Ensure that all change requests (ICR’S) are fully evaluated and processed accordingly.

Software quality

· Ensure that all released software is in accordance with the customer expectations as defined in the requirements specification.

· Identify all issues and risks and develop plans to mitigate such issues and risks

· Ensure that all released software is of a level of quality that does not compromise Validation and Deployment delivery expectations.

· Ensure software quality through unit testing, functional testing, and final application testing in accordance with relevant specifications.

· Ensure that the solution is validated on all hardware and software platforms as per project

· Generate supporting documentation to assist the infrastructure team to deploy and support the solution.

Customer liaison

· Provide problem solving and technical support to relevant departments.

· Interface with customers and suppliers to define/resolve specification(s) issues and recommend solutions where required.

Corporate contribution

· Constructively participate as a member of the wider team

· Undertake any other tasks or one-off projects which may be assigned from time to time

· Ensure protection of the company’s commercial interests always and in all circumstances

· Take all practicable steps to ensure personal safety and the safety of others as a matter of priority

· Demonstrate professional skill and a high standard of fairness and integrity

Qualifications and experience

· Matric

· Degree in software engineering/computer science/computer engineering

· Microsoft developer certification is advantageous

· At least 2 years’ designing and developing N-tier custom software applications in a medium-sized enterprise environment

· Experience in developing software solutions using various programming languages

· Driver’s license

The following indicates what would typically be expected for this role at a competent level:

· Proficient in DotNet Framework, DotNetCore ecosystem

· Proficient in Rest API and web services in an SOA architecture

· Proficient in Asp.Net, Asp.Net MVC

· Proficient with T-SQL, Entity Framework

· Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript (Angular/React or any JS Framework would be advantageous)

· Working Knowledge of windows service development

· Working Knowledge of messaging queuing technologies e.g., RabbitMQ, NServiceBus

· Working Knowledge of agile development methodologies e.g., scrum, sprint planning, review, and retrospective

· Working Knowledge of Azure DevOps

· Mobile development would be advantageous but not required

· Able to design patters, refactor and complete unit testing

· Able to use best practices and procedures related to custom software development and the software

development lifecycle

· Able to secure and optimise applications

· Exposure to working with with Docker and Kubernetes environments

· Exposure in working with TCP, UDP protocols

· Exposure in working with sockets, AT commands and interfacing with hardware

· Able to manage source control using Git

· Understanding of good application design

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Strong business acumen

· Excellent Microsoft Office skills

· Negotiation and networking skills

· Professional approach

· Commitment to customer service

· High level of integrity and confidentiality

· Able to work under pressure

