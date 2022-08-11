Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
- ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Experience:
- 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
- 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Experience in data validation.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
- Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
- Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of Cloud
Key deliverables:
Functional, Regression, Integration, End to End, and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test Approach.
- Test Plans.
- Test Cases.
- Test Execution Results.
- Test progress Reports.
- Defects Management Reports.
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.
- Test Closure Reports.
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- testing
- test case
- test plans
- End to End Testing
- Test Cases
- Test Scripts
- ISTQB Certified
- test execution
- Test Management
- Test Execution