Agile Master at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 12, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for an Agile Master to join their team on a contract working from Midrand / Menlyn / Home CV to Lea. [Email Address Removed]

Purpose of the role:

As part of the Initiative Team will affect old legacy technology to be replaced with migration to Cloud.

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Agile Working / Scrum / Project Management
  • Strong process skills and processual thinking
  • Product Management Qualification
  • DevOps and BizDevOps
  • Understanding of Scrum/Kanban (Framework, Methods, and Practices)
  • Understanding of ATC tools (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, etc.)
  • Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM) (Advantageous)
  • Co-ordination and Communication Management (Advantageous)
  • Transition Management (Advantageous)
  • Coaching and training skills and techniques (Advantageous)

Duties:

  • Tracking and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks
  • Champion delivery success throughout the team and champion the early delivery of incremental benefits.
  • Guiding the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and add value to projects and customers. Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners, Feature Teams, and Stakeholders across multiple sites/locations.
  • Give structure to workshops and meetings to help lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.
  • Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”.
  • Assessing the Agile maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/project
  • Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right people/tools/processes to remove the impediment
  • Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem-solving.
  • Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the status/performance of the team.
  • Providing support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example.
  • Join Agile Masters CoP
  • Provide insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree or Diploma in IT, business, or similar
  • Minimum of 5 years experience as a Scrum/Agile Master/Project Manager
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.
  • Scrum Master / Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance (Advantageous)

