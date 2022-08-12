Agile Master at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for an Agile Master to join their team on a contract working from Midrand / Menlyn / Home CV to Lea. [Email Address Removed]
Purpose of the role:
As part of the Initiative Team will affect old legacy technology to be replaced with migration to Cloud.
Role-specific knowledge:
- Agile Working / Scrum / Project Management
- Strong process skills and processual thinking
- Product Management Qualification
- DevOps and BizDevOps
- Understanding of Scrum/Kanban (Framework, Methods, and Practices)
- Understanding of ATC tools (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, etc.)
- Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM) (Advantageous)
- Co-ordination and Communication Management (Advantageous)
- Transition Management (Advantageous)
- Coaching and training skills and techniques (Advantageous)
Duties:
- Tracking and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks
- Champion delivery success throughout the team and champion the early delivery of incremental benefits.
- Guiding the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and add value to projects and customers. Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding.
- Collaborate with Product Owners, Feature Teams, and Stakeholders across multiple sites/locations.
- Give structure to workshops and meetings to help lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.
- Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”.
- Assessing the Agile maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/project
- Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right people/tools/processes to remove the impediment
- Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem-solving.
- Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the status/performance of the team.
- Providing support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example.
- Join Agile Masters CoP
- Provide insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level
Minimum Requirements
- Degree or Diploma in IT, business, or similar
- Minimum of 5 years experience as a Scrum/Agile Master/Project Manager
- Minimum of 5 years experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.
- Scrum Master / Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance (Advantageous)