Agile Master at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for an Agile Master to join their team on a contract working from Midrand / Menlyn / Home CV to Lea. [Email Address Removed]

Purpose of the role:

As part of the Initiative Team will affect old legacy technology to be replaced with migration to Cloud.

Role-specific knowledge:

Agile Working / Scrum / Project Management

Strong process skills and processual thinking

Product Management Qualification

DevOps and BizDevOps

Understanding of Scrum/Kanban (Framework, Methods, and Practices)

Understanding of ATC tools (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, etc.)

Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM) (Advantageous)

Co-ordination and Communication Management (Advantageous)

Transition Management (Advantageous)

Coaching and training skills and techniques (Advantageous)

Duties:

Tracking and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks

Champion delivery success throughout the team and champion the early delivery of incremental benefits.

Guiding the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and add value to projects and customers. Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding.

Collaborate with Product Owners, Feature Teams, and Stakeholders across multiple sites/locations.

Give structure to workshops and meetings to help lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”.

Assessing the Agile maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/project

Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right people/tools/processes to remove the impediment

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem-solving.

Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the status/performance of the team.

Providing support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example.

Join Agile Masters CoP

Provide insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level

Minimum Requirements

Degree or Diploma in IT, business, or similar

Minimum of 5 years experience as a Scrum/Agile Master/Project Manager

Minimum of 5 years experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

Scrum Master / Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance (Advantageous)

