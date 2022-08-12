Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT – Eastern Cape

Aug 12, 2022

Our client is looking for a Information Systems Developer for the Eastern Cape to join their team.

This is a long term contracting opportunity.

Requirements:

  • The position will be mainly remote, however they must be based in the Eastern Cape
  • Must have a stable internet connection
  • They must have their own Vehicle and driver’s license

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems and Minimum of 6 years working experience in Information systems design & development. OR
  • a Grade 12 with at least 10 years’ experience in Information systems design & development.
  • LAMP STACK DEVELOPMENT
  • WAMP STACK DEVELOPMENT
  • HTML
  • PHP
  • Structured Query Language (SQL)
  • SQL (Conduct complex queries)
  • Database design & management
  • JavaScript programming
  • Object oriented development
  • Conduct data analysis using tools such as Microsoft PowerBI.
  • Development of customized web-based reports.
  • Azure Virtual Server design & administration.
  • HL7 coding is advantageous.
  • HL7 systems integration via Mirth/Nextgen is advantageous.

APPLY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

  • HL7
  • Azure
  • reports
  • PowerBI
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • PHP
  • HTML
  • WAMP
  • LAMP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position