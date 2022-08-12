Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Information Systems Developer for the Eastern Cape to join their team.
This is a long term contracting opportunity.
Requirements:
- The position will be mainly remote, however they must be based in the Eastern Cape
- Must have a stable internet connection
- They must have their own Vehicle and driver’s license
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems and Minimum of 6 years working experience in Information systems design & development. OR
- a Grade 12 with at least 10 years’ experience in Information systems design & development.
- LAMP STACK DEVELOPMENT
- WAMP STACK DEVELOPMENT
- HTML
- PHP
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
- SQL (Conduct complex queries)
- Database design & management
- JavaScript programming
- Object oriented development
- Conduct data analysis using tools such as Microsoft PowerBI.
- Development of customized web-based reports.
- Azure Virtual Server design & administration.
- HL7 coding is advantageous.
- HL7 systems integration via Mirth/Nextgen is advantageous.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree