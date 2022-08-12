Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Information Systems Developer for the Eastern Cape to join their team.

This is a long term contracting opportunity.

Requirements:

The position will be mainly remote, however they must be based in the Eastern Cape

Must have a stable internet connection

They must have their own Vehicle and driver’s license

Minimum Requirements:

Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems and Minimum of 6 years working experience in Information systems design & development. OR

a Grade 12 with at least 10 years’ experience in Information systems design & development.

LAMP STACK DEVELOPMENT

WAMP STACK DEVELOPMENT

HTML

PHP

Structured Query Language (SQL)

SQL (Conduct complex queries)

Database design & management

JavaScript programming

Object oriented development

Conduct data analysis using tools such as Microsoft PowerBI.

Development of customized web-based reports.

Azure Virtual Server design & administration.

HL7 coding is advantageous.

HL7 systems integration via Mirth/Nextgen is advantageous.

