Analyst Developer – C++ at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Participating in the full SDLC of business software including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles.

Working with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop and implement solutions.

Helping research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.

Modifying existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Developing business requirements specifications, technical specifications/program specifications and systems documentation.

Designing and coding new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and reusable.

Conducting Unit Testing of own code and System Integration Testing of solutions.

Collaborating with the testing team to co-create test cases.

Contributing to User Acceptance Testing and training material.

Delivering code into the applicable production environment.

Providing stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

Helping diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills.

Monitoring performance of solutions and making recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Logging issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensuring successful resolution of issues.

Providing authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Building and maintaining collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Delivering on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders.

Participating and contributing to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Participating and contributing to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Contributing to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.

Identifying solutions to enhance cost effectiveness/increase operational efficiency.

Providing input into the risk identification processes and communicating recommendations in the appropriate forum.



Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in IT, Computer Science, Mathematics or related field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years experience working with C, C++ or C#.

3 – 5 years development experience within a financial services environment.

2 – 3 years experience analysing and documenting business requirements.

Experience using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.

Experience working with Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc.

Sound understanding of the following:

Architectural principles | Relational databases and SQL language.



Business analysis and systems analysis.

Software testing and writing Test Cases.

Working knowledge of insurance products.

Knowledge of the SDLC.

