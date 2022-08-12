My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (C & C++) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Responsibilities
- Analyze business requirements, design, develop, implement, monitor, support, troubleshoot and maintain a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the SDLC
- Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit / load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles
- Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop, and implement solutions
- Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
- Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance
- Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution
- Resolve all issues / queries timeously
- Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution
- Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues
- Client
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- People
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers
- Take ownership for driving career development
- Finance
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
Qualifications and experience
- Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, or related discipline
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Programming language – C – Compulsory
- Relevant programming languages – C, C++, C#
- Some background using IBM mainframe
- Confident working in the environments we use, viz Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio
- Must have strong understanding of architectural principles
- Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language
- Working knowledge of insurance products
- Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
- Software testing and writing Test Cases
- Interpersonal skills
- Report writing skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Communication skills
- Influencing skills
- Analytical skills
- Conceptual thinking skills
- Mathematical skills
- 3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment
- 2-3 years’ experience analyzing and documenting business requirements
Competencies
- Examining Information
- Exploring Possibilities
- Interpreting Data
- Documenting Facts
- Articulating Information
- Providing Insights
- Taking Action
- Meeting Timelines
- Pursuing Goals
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- C
- C++
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years