Android the biggest cause for privacy concern

Anonymised data voluntarily provided by users of Kaspersky’s Privacy Checker, a website that offers advice on privacy and security instructions for various Internet platforms and digital applications, shows that users are most interested in finding out how to set up privacy settings for services specifically on Android (85%).

As for apps, most of this year’s requests were related to Google services security guidelines (22%).

According to a “Digital Privacy and Security Survey” conducted by the Calyx Institute in 2021, 80% of respondents were worried about the topic of digital privacy over the last year and 59% said they felt more aware of how their data is treated than a year ago.

Based on this data, there were far more requests for privacy guidelines for services on Android platform in comparison with other OSs. Windows and iOS got the same result (6%), and the lowest number of requests were recorded for MacOS (3%).

Figures for the most viewed pages on the Privacy Checker website also confirm greatest popularity for Android requests – the pages with top views were all related to instructions for services or apps run on this OS.

For services settings in general across different operating systems users were most often interested in guidelines for Google services (22%), WhatsApp (14%), operating systems privacy rules and Chrome (12% each). Instagram (11%) closed the top five, slightly outperforming Facebook this year in terms of the number of requests – its share was 10%.

Additionally, on the Privacy Checker platform, users can choose from three different levels of security settings that they can apply to different apps or services – tight, medium, and relaxed. This year for all services, the largest share of requests was related to medium level instructions. The exception was for the Safari browser, where users were more interested in the strictest privacy rules – 54% versus 45% for medium.

“Visitor statistics from the Privacy Checker show which aspects of online privacy and security most grabbed users’ attention,” comments Sergey Malenkovich, head of social media at Kaspersky. “This year Instagram topped both Facebook and TikTok, which is surprising given the amount of scrutiny TikTok still receives from the public and authorities. It appears this may relate to the ‘terms of service’ updates made during this year, and users wanting to make sure that their personal data is safe no matter what.”