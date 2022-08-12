Business Analyst

Phenomenal opportunity for a BUSINESS ANALYST to optimize MASSIVE projects while working on a BRAND-NEW investment platform, fortifying your investment platform expertise working for one of South Africa’s LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES firms.

This 12-month CONTRACT is CAPE TOWN/ JOHANNESBURG based and paying R650 per hour (hybrid).

THE COMPANY

MARKET-LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRM has brought a BRAND-NEW investment platform to the South African market. As one of Africa’s leading wealth management firms that is backed by giants in the industry, the company is looking to grow its market presence and refine the investment process for advisors and clients alike, through the optimized fast paced delivery of innovative digital solutions to its customers.

THE ROLE

As the BUSINESS ANALYST you would bring your strong investment platform knowledge and analytical expertise to optimize critical decision making and delivery processes working on a BRAND NEW, LEADING investment platform within an AGILE environment. Your responsibilities will include facilitating business and customer-centric analyses, across new and existing high complexity projects, ensuring alignment with project development and business strategy to polish business performance and platform delivery.

THE REQUIREMENTS

At least 5 years’ business analysis experience working with investment platforms and life products.

BCom Finance or related qualifications.

Business Analysis certification: CBAP/ PBA or equivalent.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

CBAP

Process Modelling

PBA

Investment Platform Experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

