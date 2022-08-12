Business Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Information Seeking and Analysis

Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

Requirement elicitation

Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate

Assess risks, costs, and potential benefits of alternative business process designs

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

Gaining knowledge within a specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business and IT

Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions

Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design

Confidently engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives (related to best practice in the industry) that are presented

Plan, arrange and control meetings, workshops, and relations with the user during the investigations, design and development of business processes and solutions

Gain support from others and/or convince others to advance objectives of the organization

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Line

To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders and the solution team

Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed

Keep Business User informed of any changes (also accommodate changes in requirements as they are progressively elaborated)

Oversee solution assessment and validation

Identify cultural, business and organizational constraints affecting options for change

To train business users

Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

To continuously support the business environment

Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field

Theoretical knowledge and application

Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization (including feasibility and business benefits)

Provide input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user

Apply appropriate techniques to elicit and analyze business problems and translate them into business requirements

Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification

Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements

Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing

Produce specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools

Understand, document and escalate project risks

Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

Time Management

To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Strong commitment to project objectives and delivering high quality work

Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project

Plan and organize own work and deliver on promises

Focus personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organization objectives

Qualifications and experience

Degree / Diploma in Information Systems, Technology, or Analysis essential

Diploma in Business Analysis essential

Business analysis experience within a business analysis role

Retail / franchise industry experience

SAP experience

Competencies

Supporting and Co-operating

Working with People

Adhering to Principles and Values

Interacting and Presenting

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analyzing and Interpreting

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analyzing

Creating and Conceptualizing

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Organizing and Executing

Planning and Organizing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Coping

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Retail

SAP

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

