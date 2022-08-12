Data Analyst

Typical assignments will involve applying advanced analytical techniques to extract maximum

value out of data, constructing data driven strategies, providing insights and presentation of results with key

recommendations.

Data processing, manipulation and validation

Performance and exclusion analysis

Action-effect analysis

Feature engineering

Predictive model development

Optimisation modelling

Model validation and testing

Implementation and monitoring

Investigative analytics

Delivery of analytical solutions to our clients

Provide day-to-day analytical assistance across multiple clients and projects

Analyse reports and strategy results

Compile professional consulting reports and presentations for delivery to clients

Support new product innovation within the analytics team

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical abilities

Analytical software: good knowledge of SQL or other leading statistical software

A very good working knowledge of new tools and techniques within predictive modelling space

Ability to multi-task

prioritise with a sense of urgency and work under pressure to tight deadlines

Excellent customer service orientation

Strong presentation skills

Ability to work with foreign cultures

Ability to improvise and adapt principles into alternative environments

Proficient in Excel

Word and PowerPoint

Python experience will be an advantage

At least 2 years in a analytics role

Preferred minimum of BSc/BComm statistics

operational research

computer science

engineering

mathematics or related field

About The Employer:

A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their team as a Data Analyst.

