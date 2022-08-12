Data Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Using modern development and modelling techniques and tools to implement BI Solutions that leverage data management components like data quality, metadata and reference data.

Engaging with a wide range of technical stakeholders including Data Scientists, BAs, Data Engineers, DBAs and Solution Architects.

Working with Data Analysts, Data Engineers and Product Owners to understand the dynamic nature that is required to support the solution that needs to be built.

Loading large, complex data sets and making data available for a wide variety of stakeholders.

Sourcing data from internal and external data sources.

Engaging with technical subject matter experts.

Identifying, designing and implementing internal process improvements:

Automating manual processes | Optimising data delivery.

Re-designing models for greater scalability.

Designing and building reusable artefacts to improve speed of delivery and reliability of solutions.

Identifying performance enhancements for BI and integration solutions.

Defining and creating solution level BI and data architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Ensuring BI and data security conforms to information security and information governance policies and standards.

Documenting architecture and solutions for data acquisition, data integration and data modelling.

Developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software and software platforms and integrating systems.

Managing the data warehouse environment which includes data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation.

Translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

Defining, designing and building dimensional databases.

Evaluating reusability of current data for additional analyses.

Conducting data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data.

Preferred Qualifications:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or another related discipline preferred.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

8+ years experience in a Data Engineering role.

Solid background in SQL within a BI or Analytics environment.

Experience designing, building and maintaining a modern data platform, including data lakes, data warehouses and business friendly semantic layers.

Extensive data warehousing and data modelling experience using Kimball.

Experience in Agile development.

Advantageous experience:

Technical knowledge/experience delivering data assets.



Exposure to modern data platform technologies that support cloud, big data, real-time data provisioning, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence implementations.



Exposure working with Data Management technologies.



Experience in the Financial Services sector.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

SQL

Data Modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position