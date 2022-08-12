Database Administrator – Gauteng Bedfordview

You will be responsible for the operational support, maintenance, testing and certain project activities for our client’s business application environment. The position combines analysis responsibility with solid hands-on technical expertise and management of the SQL and reporting environments. The Database Administrator will be called upon to assist the support team with queries as and when required. The database administrator is also responsible for guiding the application team and vendors to ensure adherence to service levels, end-user satisfaction, and continuous service improvement along with process adherence and applications technical management on a day-to-day basis.

Qualifications & Experience

Tech, B.Com or B.Sc. Computer Science or Information Systems or B.Eng (Advantageous)

Knowledge of Project Management (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile) principles would be advantageous

Experience of both the theoretical and practical aspects of applications management and database administration as well as report writing

Direct work experience as a database administrator (5 years)

In-depth knowledge of the MS-SQL platform and Postgre

Knowledge of Linux advantageous

Good understanding of replication and availability groups (Always-on)

Good understanding of SQL and report writing

Self-managed and driven individual with a large focus on solution delivery

Great Communication Skills

Efficiency, delivering accurate results

Ability to analyse and troubleshoot environments highlighting poor performance

Ability to report on environmental health, maintenance activities and performance of databases

Strong Microsoft SQL Server knowledge including licensing

Database maintenance including job management, space management, automated backups and automated restores

Database availability including process management, index maintenance

Database security including surface area management, database integrity and user access control Maintain backups and restore databases

Maintain database access

Database restore, deployment and structural changes

Database monitoring using a variety of tools

Implement data change requests

Performance tuning

Assist with database errors

Good understanding of T-SQL

Responsible for keeping the database software up to date (Patch Management)

Responsible for maintaining SQL security access for staff and vendors. (Using the Principle of Least Privilege)

Technologies

Integration Services (SSIS)

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

SQL Server Analysis Services – Cubes (SSAS)

SQL Availability Groups, Mirroring, replication, and log shipping Management of files and file groups, table archiving and partitioning

SQL DR technologies, SQL backup and restore

ETLs

Key Performance Areas

Provides delivery and support to the IT Applications Manager to ensure stability, maintenance, and enhancement of the environment

Assesses user needs to provide support and proactive service, including analysis of opportunities in order to take advantage of the potential within the current applications suite and environment

Communicates related system and environmental problems within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on changes, fixes, and updates

Assists with the release process for changes to the environment which includes effective department wide and end user communication

Manages testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement within the environment Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the IT Applications Manager

Evaluates the contents of service tickets on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on end-user staff development

Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding incident resolution, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by end-users, the business or vendors for assigned applications and the environment

Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups

Works closely with all other IT personnel in identifying, evaluating, selecting, and implementing specific processes and technologies that support the business’s plans and IT strategy

Ensure full adherence to policies and procedures that are compliant with industry and regulatory policies

Develops and assists in process documentation for IT systems and services including related interfaces and 3rd party applications

Keeps abreast of new developments and forecasts future trends in the area of SQL, databases, disaster recovery, infrastructure, applications and integration in the insurance industry

Maintains a strong understanding of technology and its application to achieve business objectives including applications management best practices

Prepares analysis and or proposals for other departments when necessary

Serves as an internal consultant to other IT management staff and the broader business as needed

Develops and maintains an effective daily checklist for the management of the environment

Provides ongoing troubleshooting, support, and maintenance of environment and applications, including after-hours standby as required

Assists Application Manager with the planning and implementation of environmental projects

Assists with the contents of project status reports and overall project summaries

Co-ordinates environmental housekeeping and ensures the environment is always in an audit-ready state

Ensures daily jobs including backups are run successfully, and timeously and takes proactive responsibility to coordinate issues with the business and provides regular feedback on failed after hours processes.

Reports anomalies timeously and pro-actively i.e disk space growth, DB locks, indexing and tuning requirements for databases and the like

Plans, schedules and tracks incidents and change request timelines

Monitors and reports on the progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders and keeps Application Manager informed

Operate within agreed SLAs and maintains high levels of customer service at all times

Projects a can-do attitude and is calm in high-pressure situations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

