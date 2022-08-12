NEW VACANCY ALERT!!
Our client in the Agri/FMCG industry has a current vacancy for an Information Systems Manager to be based at their operations in Kariega.
Duties:
- Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones
- Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
- Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations
- Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems
- Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
- Manage internal and external teams effectively
- Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent
- 5 years’ working experience with Information Systems is essential
- Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space
- Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)
Desired Skills:
- information systems
- IT
- BI development